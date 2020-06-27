Fraport committed to green electricity at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport AG plans to source much of the electricity used at Frankfurt Airport from wind power in the future. This reflects the airport operator’s ongoing commitment to meeting its climate protection targets. The company intends to agree upon an annual minimum purchase quantity with the operator of an offshore wind farm from no later than 2025.

“Even in these most challenging times, we remain firmly focused on the challenge of climate protection,” says Dr Stefan Schulte, Chairman of the Executive Board, Fraport AG. “With this wind power project alone, we plan to obtain around 85% of the electricity used at Frankfurt Airport from renewable sources from 2025.”

Fraport remains committed to covering most of Frankfurt Airport’s electricity consumption using renewable sources by 2030.

Climate protection targets remain in place

The use of renewable energy is a key factor in meeting Fraport’s self-imposed climate protection targets. Fraport aims to slash its annual CO 2 emissions at Frankfurt Airport from around 170,000 to 80,000 metric tons by 2030. The company plans to eliminate all emissions and be CO 2 -free from 2050.

Under a power purchase agreement, Fraport intends to agree upon the delivery of up to 350 gigawatt hours of green electricity per year with the operator of an offshore wind farm. “We are looking for a reliable partner to help us step up our use of renewable energy,” Schulte explains. “This type of agreement allows us to make secure plans for the future without having to implement the project ourselves.”

Solar power at the airport

At the same time, the company is committed to generating its own electricity at the airport. The first large-scale photovoltaic system at Frankfurt Airport is currently being built on a new cargo hall in CargoCity South. When finished, it is expected to generate over 1.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year – an amount that would power more than 450 four-person households for a year. Fraport has also pledged to build a photovoltaic plant on the parking garage of the new Terminal 3.

As things stand, these and further measures will take the green electricity share at Frankfurt Airport to around 94% by 2030.