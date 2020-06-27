Eastern Airways announces new Leeds Bradford-Newquay route

Eastern Airways is launching a new summer route from Leeds Bradford Airport linking Yorkshire with Cornwall Newquay in the South West of England, assisting with the recovery of UK regional economies.

The UK regional airline will introduce the new service on 9 July with flights operating daily Monday to Friday into Cornwall Airport Newquay. Flights will take just over an hour, providing a quick and easy way to get to some of the UK’s best summer beaches. This replaces a route formerly operated by Flybe.

The airline has also confirmed it is resuming flying across the UK, including restarting its Leeds Bradford-Southampton route on 29 June, initially as a daily weekday service, with frequency increased accordingly through July, August and September.

Joanna Wild, Chief Commercial Officer, Leeds Bradford Airport, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting Eastern Airways in starting its flights to Newquay from July. This complements the resumption of its flights to Southampton starting this month, and re-establishes an important link between England’s south coast and the North. We’re looking forward to welcoming travellers and holidaymakers at our airport in the coming months, and we’re working closely with Eastern Airways, as well as other industry partners, to ensure the wellbeing of all staff and passengers.”

Pete Downes, Managing Director, Cornwall Airport Newquay, adds: “We’re delighted that Eastern Airways will be launching a further new service between Cornwall Airport Newquay and Leeds-Bradford this summer. Given the long distance and journey time of existing transport modes, improving air connectivity between Cornwall and the North of England is vitally important in supporting the recovery of our visitor economy and wider business community, not just as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, but over the long-term. We look forward to working with Eastern to make the route a success for the region.”

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, services will be carefully reintroduced with extensive cleaning measures onboard and throughout all aspects of the airport. A full antibacterial wipe down of all touchpoints between every service operated and also a comprehensive aircraft night-stop sanitisation will be implemented.