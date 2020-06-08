Dubai Duty Free welcomes passengers as Concourse B – West re-opens

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25 March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE Government announcement to suspend passenger flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We were very pleased to receive the approval from the Government authorities to open our shops in Concourse B – West and we are happy to be back and serving our customers once more,” says Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free. “We have been planning the re-opening since mid-April and have put in place an extensive range of sanitisation and re-zoning measures that will ensure the safety of our customers and our staff. We expect to open our retail operation in Terminal 2 later this week, so that is more good news for passengers flying on non-Emirates flights.”

With the partial re-opening, Dubai Duty Free has ensured that all appropriate preventative measures are in place for the safety of all its staff and passengers. Some of these measures include directional floor markings and wayfinding, a ‘one shopper one trolley’ policy, the installation of plexiglass at the point of sale, cash and product sanitisation equipment. Customers are also encouraged to use contactless payments, where possible. In-store digital and print signages are also in place to remind shoppers of these safety measures.

Meanwhile, a Concierge Service has been introduced in Concourse B – West to assist customers with their purchases. The customer can simply order the products from the Concierge counter, the goods will be picked by Dubai Duty Free staff and delivered to the customer for payment.

Dubai Duty Free has also re-introduced its Click & Collect service, allowing customers to order online 48 hours before travelling, with the goods available for pick up on departure.