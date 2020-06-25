DHL Express to build new gateway at Munich Airport

DHL Express Germany and Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) have concluded an agreement for the construction of a new cargo building at Munich Airport. The new building will be built on the site currently occupied by the car parks P 80 and P 80 West and will have a gross floor area of more than 8,000 square meters.

For the first time, the partners signed the contract digitally, reflecting the current restrictions. DHL Express will plan, build, and operate the new building and lease the land for it from FMG. Currently, the company rents hall space in the existing cargo centre at Munich Airport. The start of operations at its own location, which will be six times bigger, is scheduled for 2022.

In recent years, DHL Express has seen a substantial increase in import and export volumes at its Munich gateway. “The existing building could not keep up with this growth,” says Markus Reckling, Managing Director of DHL Express Germany, explaining the need for this €70 million investment project. “After modernising and expanding our service centre in Unterschleißheim for €13 million last year already, the construction of our new gateway at the airport is the next step in the infrastructure plan with which we are clearly committing to our presence in the Munich region. Even in the currently difficult economic situation, we are continuing to invest systematically in service for our customers, which is our top priority.”

The new gateway will have direct airside access and two ‘PUD’ (pick-up and delivery) fingers. Up to 65 delivery vehicles at a time can be dispatched here. This creates a time-saving benefit for pick-up and delivery, particularly for customers in the Landsberg-Ingolstadt region. In addition, the new station will meet the security requirements of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) and obtain the globally-recognised TAPA Class A certification, the highest security level in air transportation.

Airport CEO Jost Lammers welcomes the express service provider’s decision to focus systematically on growth at Munich Airport: “Particularly in these very difficult times for the aviation industry, this sends an important signal and is a strong display of confidence in the Munich location. The increased commitment of DHL Express will raise our profile as a logistics location and create significant momentum for air cargo traffic.”