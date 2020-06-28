Cyprus Airports: in full operation for Phase B of reopening

Larnaka and Pafos airports have entered Phase B of the action plan which has been formed by the relevant Inter-Ministerial committee. Hermes Airports is welcoming passengers once again, while at the same time maintaining at the top of its priorities the implementation of measures that secure the health of passengers and staff.

Based on the action plan, during Phase B access to the airports will continue to be allowed only to passengers and staff. Upon their entry into the terminal buildings, passengers will go through thermal screening checks.

The countries which are included in Phase B will be reevaluated on a regular basis by the Ministry of Health and will be classified accordingly in the categories A, B or C, with Category A having the most positive epidemiological status. All passengers who wish to travel to Cyprus should complete all the documents, through the online portal Cyprus Flight Pass and present all the necessary documentation before boarding.

In Phase A (9-19 June 2020) a total of 11,604 passengers travelled to and from Cyprus (4,846 arriving and 6,758 departing passengers). 70 arrivals and 72 departures were operated during this period.

On 21 June 2020, the first arrival landed at Pafos Airport from Thessaloniki operated by Ryanair, recommencing its base operation from Cyprus. The Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos and the Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports Eleni Kaloyirou were present during the arrival of the flight. Additionally, more flights are expected to be added in the flight schedule of Pafos, as well as Larnaka Airport, in the near future.

“This is a very different restart, after a period of time which was unknown for all of us,” says Eleni Kaloyirou, CEO of Hermes Airports. “Through the measures which are in effect as of 9 June at Larnaka and Pafos Airport, we aim to make passengers feel safe and secure during their journey via the airports. At the same time, with the restoration – to a large extent – of the flight schedule, we aspire to give Cyprus tourism the necessary drive to restart and make up for the time lost. We are optimistic that we will make it.”