Wizz Air announces new base at Larnaca Airport

Wizz Air has announced that Larnaca will be its 28th base. The airline will base two A320s at Larnaca Airport in July 2020, with 11 new services to seven countries.

As part of Wizz Air’s expansion, the airline continues to increase its operations in Cyprus by 60% and becomes market leader. The base will create over 100 new direct jobs with the airline and even more jobs in associated industries. The two A320s will support the operations of 11 new routes to Athens, Thessaloniki, Billund, Copenhagen, Dortmund, Memmingen, Karlsruhe/Baden Baden, Salzburg, Suceava, Turku, and Wroclaw. Wizz Air’s extensive network will support the Cyprus economy, as well as connect the island with new and exciting destinations.

The announcement comes as a new era of sanitised travel begins. Wizz Air recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear face masks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through a fogging process with an antiviral solution and all aircraft are further disinfected overnight. Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger, onboard magazines have been removed, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities.

“After 10 years of successful operations to Larnaca International Airport, I am delighted to announce our newest base here, as we see the potential and the demand for low-cost travel in Cyprus which is one of the most popular and rapidly developing tourist destinations,” says József Váradi, CEO Wizz Air Group. “We are dedicated to developing our presence in Cyprus, and offering more affordable travel opportunities to and from Larnaca, while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitising protocols. Our state-of-the-art Airbus A320 and A321 neo aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers. Wizz Air is the lowest cost producer with the strongest liquidity position in Europe operating the youngest and economically most efficient fleet of aircraft with the lowest environmental footprint. With that in mind I’m confident Wizz Air will make a profound impact on Cyprus’ economic development and the ramp up of its tourism industry.”

Eleni Kaloyirou, CEO Hermes Airports, adds: “We are very happy to announce today the establishment of Wizz Air’s new base at Larnaca Airport. The choice of Cyprus as the 28th base of Wizz Air at such a crucial time for the aviation industry is a great vote of confidence for us and highlights the rich prospects of Cyprus as a destination. We are confident that through the expansion of our fruitful cooperation we will significantly increase the connectivity of Cyprus to destinations we strategically target for better access, with a significant benefit for our tourism industry and the Cypriot economy at large.”