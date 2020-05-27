VALIS Engineering providing jet blast protection at Singapore’s Changi and Seletar airports

VALIS Engineering and its South East Asia regional partner S&E Corporation are undertaking a number of projects at Singapore’s Changi Airport and Seletar Airport.

The first project, as part of Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 Expansion, involves the design, supply and installation of a temporary mesh jet blast fence: 215m in length and 4.2m high. The installation was performed on behalf of its client Takenaka Singapore / Changi Airport Group.

“VALIS is supplying jet blast fences for use during the construction phase,” explains Vasco Velez Grilo, Managing Partner, VALIS Engineering. “These fences keep the worksites safe from jet blast, while allowing normal operation of aircraft nearby. This is especially important in busy airports like Changi Airport, where operation cannot be reduced and where facilities are close to each other. The delivery time including design and fabrication was 12 weeks.”

Notably, this installation was performed during the COVID-19 crisis. “We would like to stress that we are contributing to safe working environments during and after the crisis passes, because no crisis lasts forever,” Velez Grilo adds.

“Optimised for footprint, operational flexibility and ease of installation”

The second project, also at Changi Airport, involves the design, supply and installation of a jet blast deflector – 168m in length by 4.2m high – on behalf of its client Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) / Land Transport Authority. This is a curved solid jet blast fence.

“VALIS is supplying a jet blast deflector for use during the construction phase, which will subsequently be relocated as a permanent structure,” says Velez Grilo. “Due to the long construction time of five years or more, the fence required for the construction phase doesn’t need to be moved. Because of this, VALIS is supplying a curved jet blast deflector that can and will be relocated as a permanent fence once the construction is finished. VALIS JBD’s are optimised for footprint, operational flexibility and ease of installation, so relocation is possible and easy with minimum effort. This project is a strong testament to the flexibility and transformability of our designs and products in realising cost optimisation for our clients.”

VALIS is fabricating the structures now and they will be shipped just in time for the resumption of business activities in Singapore. “We keep our activity going to allow for our clients to have minimum disruption to their needs,” Velez Grilo comments.

The importance of local partnerships

The third project is for the Bombardier Singapore Maintenance Facility Extension at Seletar Airport. This involves the design, supply and installation of a curved solid jet blast deflector for engine testing. The client is Boustead Projects (Singapore) / Bombardier Singapore.

“VALIS is supplying a jet blast deflector for engine testing,” Velez Grilo explains. “The jet blast deflector will allow Bombardier to perform engine run-ups at their own facility, with obvious operational advantages, without disturbing adjacent buildings and companies. Due to the low footprint of VALIS JBD’s, the apron space can be optimised for the client.”

Because VALIS structures are optimised for part number and installation speed, the structure was assembled in just three days. No foundations were required as the structure was directly fastened to the apron concrete slab with chemical anchors. “Working with our local partners, VALIS is capable of performing quick installations. The manufacturing time and shipping time was seven weeks,” says Velez Grilo.

Indeed, he emphasises the central importance of local partnerships in VALIS’ activities. “VALIS works with its regional partner S&E Corporation in all of South East Asia, delivering solid projects in the region. All of the above installations were made by our partner,” Velez Grilo concludes.