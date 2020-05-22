SWISS to resume flights from Geneva Airport in June

SWISS will partially resume aviation activities from its Geneva Airport base in June 2020. The recovery will take place in stages, with the number of flights gradually increasing in the coming weeks.

Flight schedules have been established from 15 June to 30 August, with an increase in frequencies and destinations in this interval. In total, 14 destinations are planned from 15 June from Geneva, reaching 34 destinations from 29 June.

From 15 June, various Mediterranean destinations will be served again, in Portugal (Lisbon, Porto, Faro), Greece (Athens, Heraklion), Spain (Malaga, Palma), France (Nice) and Kosovo (Pristina). SWISS will also integrate other major European cities into its programme, such as London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Prague and Moscow.

As of 29 June, frequencies will be increased on most of these routes. In addition, new destinations will be offered, with the reopening of flights to Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Cyprus. New cities and tourist spots will be added to the network in Spain and Greece, with direct flights to many islands.