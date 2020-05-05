Stuttgart Airport to be venue for world’s first 1:1 concerts at an airport

Stuttgart Airport will be the venue for the world’s first 1:1 concerts at an airport on 8 May and 10 May 2020. A musician will play a personal concert for a single listener for 10 minutes each, with the two being completely alone in the room.

The unusual format is inspired by the performance of the artist Marina Abramović ‘The Artist Is Present’. While there are currently limitations on cultural life due to COVID-19, the aim is to enable personal musical experiences at a safe distance.

Stuttgart Airport is providing Terminal 1 for the project initiated by the Stuttgart State Opera and the SWR Symphony Orchestra. All musicians will play free-of-charge, with donations from guests supporting freelance musicians.

There is limited availability for the experience. Places can be booked online at the Stuttgart State Opera website. Meanwhile, 10 tickets for the 1:1 concerts will be raffled by the airport, the Stuttgart State Opera and the SWR Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday 6 May 2020 via the airport’s social media channels.