Riga Airport enhancing COVID-19 health and safety measures as it prepares for gradual increase in flights

Riga Airport is working on additional preventive measures in the terminal to protect employees and passengers, and limit the spread of COVID-19. The airport is also planning the necessary personnel and infrastructure resources for a gradual increase in the number of flights.

Health and safety measures are designed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the check-in area, security controls, boarding gates, and on buses. Safety glass has been installed at check-in desks and personal protective equipment provided for staff members. Meanwhile, cleaning and disinfection measures will be intensified, with medical staff also involved to monitor passenger health.

“Work at Riga Airport has continued also during the emergency situation, serving repatriation flights, cargo and business flights; therefore, from an operational point of view, the airport is ready to handle passenger flights as soon as permission is given to resume them,” says Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport. “However, we are aware that the airport will have a particularly important role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 once flights resume, so it is our job to work with airlines and service providers to carefully and thoughtfully prepare infrastructure and implement safety measures in order to minimise the risks of infection and protect our employees, passengers and airport guests.”

Airline data available to the airport shows that the resumption of flights will take place gradually, taking into account travel and communication restrictions in Latvia and other countries, and changes in travel habits. Riga Airport expects around 1.6 million passengers this year, and 4.6 million next year instead of the previously-planned eight million.

Based on these forecasts, the airport has developed three recovery scenarios, assuming a medium-rate recovery forecast as the baseline scenario. Under this scenario, infrastructure and staff resources are planned, so as to ensure that the airport is prepared to respond flexibly to airline demand.

At the same time, the airport continues to take measures to ensure the company’s long-term stability by reducing operating costs, optimising staff resources, and reviewing the investment programme.