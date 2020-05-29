Pulkovo Airport ranked number one in Europe for passenger service satisfaction

In Q1 2020, Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport ranked number one in Europe in passengers’ overall airport service satisfaction ranking, according to the results of the quarterly ACI ASQ survey.

“Pulkovo’s leading position in the European ACI ASQ ranking is a well-deserved achievement and the result of the tremendous work of about 2,000 airport employees continuously providing passengers with maximum comfort at all stages of service, even during the difficult pandemic times,” says Leonid Sergeev, CEO of Pulkovo Airport operator Northern Capital Gateway. “We have systematically worked to increase our positions in the ASQ ranking, improved airport service and technological processes in accordance with the best world standards, introduced new services and conducted internal professional contests. We are glad we achieved our goals. Today, the Pulkovo team continues to improve the comfort and quality of passenger service and intends to keep a leading position in the ACI ASQ rating for the next quarters.”

Along with the leading position in the overall satisfaction ranking, Pulkovo Airport came first in 33 out of 34 categories. Among them: check-in waiting time, efficiency and courtesy of check-in staff, thoroughness of inspection, ease of wayfinding, ambience of the airport, terminal cleanliness, availability of washrooms, comfort of waiting/gate areas, business lounges, shopping and eating facilities, Wi-Fi, and parking.

The ACI ASQ survey is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. Each of the airports participating in the ASQ programme has to follow individual plans and survey their passengers in accordance with ACI’s rules and guidelines to get representative results. Based on the survey, airports are ranked for each category of service, as well as in the overall ranking of passenger satisfaction.

Earlier, Pulkovo Airport became the winner of the ACI ASQ awards in the nominations “Best Airport in Europe” in the 15-25 million passengers per year category in 2019, “Best Improvement for Europe” in 2014, and “Best Airport in Europe” in the 5-15 million passengers per year category in 2015.