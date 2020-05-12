NUCTECH donates over 1,000 items of PPE to UK

NUCTECH has kindly donated over 1,000 items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the UK, providing vital resources to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The much-needed face masks, goggles and gloves were sent to the UK via Airport Business.

“NUCTECH is honoured to provide the PPE to help and support the local medical team to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a security solution provider, we are committed to making the world a safer place. By joining the concerted efforts initiated by Airport Business, we are proud to help deliver safety and solidarity to the local community in this trying time,” says Prof. Zhiqiang Chen from Tsinghua University, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, NUCTECH.

Protect by detection, respond by isolation

NUCTECH, derived from Tsinghua University (a major research university in Beijing), is an advanced security and inspection solution and service supplier. It works with customers in over 160 countries.

The company has developed new technologies to help airports prepare for the post-COVID-19 era. For example, NUCTECH has integrated its proprietary thermal imaging camera into its Terahertz body scanner to launch a one-stop solution for real-time people screening, helping airports, airlines and other aviation authorities to safeguard the travellers and protect their staff.

“By using the integrated solution, our Terahertz body scanner can precisely alert passengers with elevated body temperatures within 2.5 metres, assuring a smooth and non-intrusive screening for suspect patients,” says Prof. Chen.

When passengers with high temperature are detected through the integrated solution, the airport needs temporary quarantine room for those suspect patients before medical care arrives. During the waiting period, the airport is obligated to protect its staff and the general public from contracting the virus, so a quarantine area is required to isolate the patients for further medical treatment. To help airports prepare for this situation, NUCTECH has also developed a proprietary convertible quarantine room to separate suspect patients from the general public and cut off the transmission of any virus.