Istanbul Airport terminal becomes world’s largest ‘LEED Gold’ certified building

Istanbul Airport, which has been recognised in its first year of operation for its unique architecture, strong infrastructure, superior technologies, and the outstanding passenger experience, has qualified for the ‘LEED Gold’ certificate. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has officially registered Istanbul Airport’s terminal building as the largest LEED certified building worldwide.

İGA has always acted in line with the principles of sustainable development. The certification recognises the energy-efficient and environment-friendly practices implemented since the very beginning of design works to the construction phase, and from the inauguration of Istanbul Airport to operations at full capacity.

LEED certification is a long-running process from design to completion of the buildings, and covers a wide range of aspects that involve several disciplines. The system evaluates the buildings under various categories, such as sustainable land, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation in design, or regional priority credits. Buildings satisfying the prerequisites earn one of four LEED rating levels: Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum based on the number of points achieved.

In terms of water efficiency, Istanbul Airport is using low water consuming faucets and toilet tanks, while the use of grey water in water tanks is expected to reduce the building’s water consumption by over 50%. In addition, water consumption in the airport’s landscapes is reduced by 100% thanks to low water consuming plant selections and use of treated wastewater.

Continuing its operations led by the mission of zero waste, İGA has been displaying an exemplary attitude in terms of recycling materials and resources, starting from those used in the construction phase of Istanbul Airport. Most of the waste generated during airport construction works is sent to recycling and reuse, and thereby the amount sent to landfill is reduced by 93%. In this context, all domestic waste and recyclable waste generated during construction are monitored regularly, while ultimate attention is shown to the use of Materials with Recycled Content and Materials of Local Origin. Ever since Istanbul Airport has commenced to operate at full capacity, recyclable waste is collected also during operation in all blocks separately and recycled, as necessary.

“This good news has brightened up our day in these difficult times of the world’s fight against COVID-19,” says Kadri Samsunlu, CEO and Director General, İGA Airport Operation. “At every stage at Istanbul Airport, from its design process to construction and from the construction process to commencement of operations, we have always paid ultimate attention to take all our steps in line with our targets of sustainable development. By virtue of this implementation model, we have qualified to receive the LEED Gold certificate that made us the world’s largest “LEED Gold” certified building. As İGA, we consider compliance with sustainability principles as the most important component of our corporate culture. Based on this mindset, we have set the ‘Zero Waste’ approach as a key success factor and have put sustainability to the core of all activities that are being carried out at Istanbul Airport.”