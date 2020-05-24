Hyderabad Airport resumes flight operations after two-month COVID-19 lockdown

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, has announced that it is all set to provide a safe and healthy environment with a robust contactless experience for passengers flying out of the airport.

Following the direction of the Government of India, domestic flight operations will resume from 25 May after suspension for about two months, following the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GHIAL has implemented myriad measures, focusing on a seamless, contactless boarding experience and including stringent safety measures: thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitiser dispensers, floor markers for social distancing, staggered seating arrangements, and allocation of entry gates and check-in islands to encourage social distancing and minimise human contact at the airport.

“Hyderabad International Airport is all set to commence its operations after a gap of almost two months,” says Mr SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL. “We are fully geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers while they are travelling through our airport. Already equipped with fully paperless e-boarding facility since long, Hyderabad International Airport will be offering technology-based contactless boarding for passengers across all passenger touchpoints. Hyderabad International Airport has undertaken robust deep-cleaning and sanitisation across the entire terminal and passengers need not be in the least apprehensive, as passenger safety is our priority. We shall continue to work on spreading awareness about the new normal that has come into place and highlight the importance of social distancing and personal care and hygiene.”

In order to avoid close contact, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities for check-in and bag tagging. The airport has deployed 48 self-check-in kiosks safely staggered for social-distancing. These are equipped with touchless technology: passengers can scan a QR code displayed on each kiosk using their mobile phones to complete check-in and print their boarding pass and bag tags. Meanwhile, all boarding gates are set up for contactless e-boarding.

Special disinfection systems have been put in place to disinfect all baggage moving through the airport’s baggage handling systems, passenger trolleys, and hand baggage security screening trays.

GMR’s two leading airports in Delhi and Hyderabad have also established a contactless food ordering solution. They have partnered with HOI, a cognitive and intuitive travel app that can be used for contactless food ordering and payment. The app also features real-time flight status alerts, boarding gate and baggage belt information, waiting-time estimates, and weather at destination.