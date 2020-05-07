Happy 70th anniversary to Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport has celebrated its 70th anniversary, with the gateway to Hungary having opened on 7 May 1950. Over the past seven decades, the figures are impressive: more than 240 million passengers, about 3.5 million landings and take-offs, and two million tons of cargo.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, airport staff handled 40-44,000 passengers and 336 flights on average per day. At the end of 2019, Budapest was connected with 153 international destinations.

The airport handled nearly 50,000 passengers in 1950 and traffic reached a new record of 16.2 million in 2019 – a 325-fold increase in 70 years. Meanwhile, the 21,000sqm of terminal capacity that existed at the time of opening has grown to more than 103,000 square meters in 2020.

3,000 tons of cargo arrived in and departed from Budapest on average during the first decades of the airport’s history. By 2020, Budapest Airport’s air cargo handling capacity has reached 250,000 tons annually. Over the past five years, cargo traffic has increased by 60% to approximately 150,000 tons per year.

Budapest Airport is accredited at Level 3+ Neutrality of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation – the only airport in the Central and Eastern European region to receive this highest level of accreditation. Over the past 10 years, the airport’s carbon footprint has been reduced by 39% in absolute terms and by 65% calculated per passenger. This is largely the result of reduced energy consumption, energy efficiency improvements, and the increase in passenger traffic.