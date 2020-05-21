Free announcements by AviaVox support the fight against COVID-19

AviaVox, provider of intelligent artificial voice systems for airports and airlines, is playing its part in combatting COVID-19. The company is offering a package of public safety announcements to stores, schools, stations and any other environment where people congregate, anywhere in the world. The announcements are free to download for everyone.

The package contains announcements about safe distancing and good hygiene. The first package is available to download from the AviaVox website in the choice of English (British, American and Australian), Dutch, German, Italian or Spanish. More languages will follow shortly.

The company’s voice technology normally generates passenger announcements for airports and airlines. Its clients include major airports, such as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, London Heathrow, Milan, Melbourne, Delhi and Doha.

“We are seeing that countries, each at their own pace, are opening up their public spaces again,” says Johan Godin, Managing Director, AviaVox. “As soon as places such as schools, shops, train stations and museums are more frequently used, public safety announcements will be needed to remind people to observe social distancing and hygiene rules.

“Our years of experience in preparing automatic announcements guarantees short, powerful and – above all – effective broadcast messages. Organisations can now make use of this expertise because we have prepared a series of corona-related announcements for a wide audience in multiple languages.

“These announcements can be downloaded from our website as MP3s, at no cost and requiring nothing in return. The messages can then be used over existing public address systems or a simple Bluetooth speaker. The range of announcements is suitable for any places where people gather, large or small. With this we hope to contribute to a safer environment for both staff and visitors.”

Anyone interested in accessing this package of announcements can do so via this AviaVox webpage. Or copy this link into your browser: https://aviavox.com/covid19.