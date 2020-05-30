Date: 30 May 2020 Category: Operations No Comments

Frankfurt Airport implements extensive anti-infection measures so flights can resume

Flight services at Frankfurt Airport are being stepped up significantly from the first week in June. They will focus on connections between cities in Europe, but flights to popular vacation destinations will also increase. For instance, various airlines plan to resume multiple weekly connections to Majorca (6). Further long-haul destinations are also being added to the timetables.

Flight services at Frankfurt Airport are being stepped up significantly from the first week in June 2020. Copyright: Fraport

Daily capacity is now up to around 26,000. This is around 10% of the previous year’s figure. The airport operator expects a gradual build-up of flight services in the weeks ahead. However, as overall volumes remain well below last year’s levels due to the coronavirus pandemic, Terminal 1 will remain the focal point of all passenger handling activities for the time being.

Frankfurt Airport has been ready to step up flight operations since mid-May. Airport operator Fraport has implemented extensive anti-infection measures in the areas currently in use in Terminal 1, in line with all health authority regulations.

