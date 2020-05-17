FlyHealthy@SEA enters new phase with face coverings requirement and new passenger protections

The FlyHealthy@SEA programme, a coordinated, layered approach to ensure the health and well-being of travellers, visitors and airport workers is moving into a new phase at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. From 18 May 2020, all passengers, visitors, and airport workers are required to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in public areas of the airport, with certain exemptions. Travellers will also see physical changes as the airport prepares for non-essential travel to resume.

“During this public health emergency, we are asking travellers and workers to join with us in adopting these new habits,” says Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins. “Wearing a face covering, washing and sanitising our hands more often, and providing one another with plenty of space show care and concern for one another, especially our most vulnerable. When each of us does our part, travel becomes safer for all of us.”

The face covering requirement puts into policy what had become a common practice at the airport. The Port of Seattle began encouraging its employees to wear face coverings and provided all employees in public-facing roles with two fabric masks on 17 April 2020. All federal agencies that operate at the airport now require their employees to wear face coverings or job specific personal protective equipment (PPE), and all airlines operating at SEA require employees and passengers to wear face coverings.