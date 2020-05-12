Finavia expands use of face masks at its airports for safety of passengers and personnel

Finavia has announced that all airport employees who interact with customers must use mouth-nose protectors. In addition, Finavia strongly recommends that passengers use a mask as they move around the airports.

“Now that Finland is gradually easing the coronavirus-related restrictions, Finavia turns its gaze to the future as well,” says Ulla Lettijeff, Helsinki Airport Director, Finavia. “We are preparing ourselves for the return of air traffic carefully and gradually. We have already implemented various coronavirus-related measures at our airports and, if necessary, we are ready to adapt our instructions quickly. Right now, we are expanding the use of masks to protect passengers and employees.”

Lettijeff continues by explaining that the company wants to do its best to make sure that air passengers feel safe as they arrive at Finavia’s airports.

“We kindly ask passengers to use their own mask whenever they move about the airport. Please acquire a suitable mask as you prepare for your journey. At this moment, we have also reserved a limited number of mouth-nose protectors which we can provide, upon request, to those passengers who do not yet have their own mask. Airport employees have already had access to masks but, going forward, Finavia is requiring the use of a mask in customer service tasks at all workstations that do not have a separate protective plastic barrier.”

Finavia is offering one batch of mouth-nose protectors to the companies at the airports that work in the customer interface and requires the companies to take care of protecting their employees independently after that.

Finavia’s coronavirus-related communications began online in January. The first coronavirus-related measures were implemented at the airports in early February 2020. Finavia’s employees meet passengers at the airports to remind them of the instructions and how to act properly at the airport. The instructions may change quickly as the coronavirus situation evolves.