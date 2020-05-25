Date: 25 May 2020 Category: Commercial No Comments

Enviro-Point’s new Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kit to launch at Newcastle and Bristol airports

Luggage-Point has over 12 years of experience, offering a range of passenger services and travel retail within airports. Recognising the demand for more environmentally-friendly products and operating procedures, Luggage-Point supported the launch of Enviro-Point as specialists in the supply of oxo-biodegradable liquid bags, silicone drinks bottles, bag wrap film, and now disposable face masks and the new Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kits.

Graeme Stewart, Retail & Services Director, Luggage-Point: “Enviro-Point believes the Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kit will be key in helping to minimise the infection rate when travelling by ensuring all relevant PPE equipment is readily available, while assisting in the reduction of stress/worry.”

“The Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kit was developed by Enviro-Point,” says Graeme Stewart, Retail & Services Director, Luggage-Point. “The kit was created in line with the various industry initiatives reflecting the current times and challenges facing the travel industry. As the new daily ‘norm’ requires social distancing, sanitation, face masks and gloves, Enviro-Point looked for ways to strengthen travel operational measures that help remove the worry and stress for travellers – a ‘Travel Safe Kit’ packed with essential PPE.”

Indeed, the company envisages that PPE usage will increase and continue, even after a COVID-19 vaccine is discovered, due to a greater awareness around bacteria, viral infections and how they can be spread. Following ‘At Home’ market research and industry guidelines, it was felt that travellers would require four essential products: face mask, gloves, hand sanitiser, and anti-bacterial wipes.

“All of these are held within a personal, small re-usable travel pouch – ideal for storage in the glove box of a car, handbag, laptop or carry-on bag,” Stewart explains. “I believe, without doubt, the demand for the Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kit will be extremely strong as is the desire for worldwide travel. In order to travel safely, new measures have to be followed where masks, gloves etc, will quickly become second nature to travellers, as is your passport.”

Enviro-Point is due to launch the Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kit at Newcastle and Bristol airports in June 2020, and believes demand will be strong in all national and international markets.

Dean Ward, Head of Commercial, Newcastle Airport, comments: “The safety of our passengers and staff remains our number one priority. We have been working very hard to ensure the terminal is a safe environment when flights resume and have implemented robust new procedures throughout the passenger journey. Enviro-Point’s innovative new kits are an excellent addition and will provide passengers with additional peace of mind that PPE is available within the terminal should they require it. We are very much looking forward to passengers returning soon.”

The kits can be retailed in stores or via easily accessible vend units throughout the terminal. Each vend unit will carry eye-catching branding to promote the ‘safe travel’ message, re-enforcing travel guidelines.

“The response has been phenomenal – I expected positive feedback, however, the response has far outweighed my own personal expectations,” says Stewart. “We have received enquiries from South America, Australasia, UAE, USA, and more. All enquiries to date appreciate and are excited for the future of the Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kits. The PPE-inclusive kit removes the guesswork for stressed travellers. The kit is lightweight, portable and affordable, while all feedback to date has highlighted the effectiveness of these key features.”

If your travel hub is keen on the introduction of Travel Safe Portable Hygiene Kits, or you are interested in retailing the packs, contact: Graeme Stewart, Retail & Services Director, at graeme@enviro-point.com

