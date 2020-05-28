Cologne Bonn Airport preparing for resumption of passenger traffic

Things may still be quiet at the terminals of Cologne Bonn Airport, but preparations are already underway for the resumption of passenger traffic. Once international travel restrictions are eased, and airlines gradually resume their services, passengers will be able to fly safely and securely in and out of Cologne Bonn Airport.

To achieve this, numerous measures are being taken in the terminals, processes are being optimised and adapted to hygiene standards, and innovations are being introduced. The health of travellers and staff takes top priority in all of this.

“We’re ready to go, and can’t wait for the terminals to be bustling again,” says Johan Vanneste, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. “To ensure our passengers feel at ease in these unprecedented times and reach their destination safely and in good health, we and our partners have taken a number of measures that will minimise the risk of infection at our airport as long as they are upheld.

“The travel experience at Cologne Bonn Airport will certainly be different to the pre-coronavirus one initially. But we’re making every effort to ensure our passengers feel relaxed and well taken care of at Cologne Bonn as they start their business trip or long-awaited holiday. We’re also relying on passengers themselves being responsible – everyone has to do their bit in order for our measures to work. Let’s help each other to stay healthy.”

Traffic at the airport will gradually ramp up over the coming weeks and months – depending on how extensively airlines resume their services and travel restrictions are eased.

“Initially, we expect there to be a few additional flights in June and are cautiously optimistic for the subsequent summer months. We hope traffic will gradually keep increasing,” says Vanneste.

The terminal is currently undergoing a transformation in preparation for its reopening: