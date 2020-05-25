Business trips in the time of coronavirus: Vienna Airport will handle organisation and COVID-19 testing

In the current coronavirus crisis, business travel on scheduled flights is hardly possible due to the stringent restrictions imposed on flight traffic at present. However, non-scheduled flights on demand can be operated at any time. Vienna Airport is continuously in operation and its subsidiary Vienna Aircraft Handling takes care of the entire organisation and handling of non-scheduled flights for business trips – including the COVID-19 tests for travellers.

“Only a very few scheduled flights departing from Vienna are being operated due to the COVID-19 crisis,” says Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of the airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG. “However, non-scheduled and business aviation flights on demand are possible at any time. For this purpose, Vienna Airport will take care of the entire organisation, including the COVID-19 PCR tests, thus offering a unique service. Business travellers in particular will be able to reach the destinations of their choice anytime, safely and easily.”

Vienna Aircraft Handling GmbH (VAH), the subsidiary of the airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG, coordinates the entire organisation of flights for business travellers, including the selection of the airline to implement the private jet charter flights, passenger and luggage handling, border controls with public authorities upon arrival or departure, as well as support in carrying out COVID-19 tests directly at Vienna Airport. If the test results are negative, the government-prescribed 14-day quarantine period can be prematurely terminated. However, the currently valid landing and travel restrictions in Austria and the countries of destination must be complied with. VAH is providing support in clarifying the current restrictions together with the passenger.