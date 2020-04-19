Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport temporarily changes operating hours during COVID-19 pandemic

Northern Capital Gateway LLC (NCG), operator of Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport, has adjusted the airport’s operating hours. Until 30 April 2020, the airport will be handling flights daily from 08:00 to 23:00.

The entrance to the passenger terminal will be open from 05:30, with check-in starting at 06:00. In the evening, the entrance to the terminal will be closed at 23:30.

Airlines have massively reduced the number of flights in their programmes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By operating with reduced hours, NCG says it will be able to optimise the airport’s resources.

NCG is deploying a set of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. An emergency response centre operates at Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport for joint work with airlines, state control bodies, and local authorities on COVID-19 matters.

The terminal has special markings at check-in counters and security checkpoints to ensure social distancing. The frequency and thoroughness of cleaning has been intensified in all areas, including elevators, check-in counters, information desks, inspection areas, offices, and staff break rooms. Steps and passenger buses are disinfected regularly. The air in the terminal is purified using disinfecting units installed in the areas designated for passengers.

Airport staff are informed about preventive measures and equipped with protective masks, gloves, antiseptic wipes and gels.