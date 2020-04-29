Munich Airport an important hub for medical supplies during COVID-19 crisis

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, Munich Airport is becoming increasingly important for the transportation of relief supplies and personal protective equipment. Among the current average of 20 cargo flights each day, there is an emphasis on the transportation of medical supplies. For example, Uzbekistan Airways is flying a Boeing 767F with medical supplies from the Chinese port city of Tianjin to Munich twice a week by order of the shipping company Senator International.

For the time being, the flights are scheduled to continue until the end of June. Qatar Airways is flying a daily cargo service from Doha to Munich using a Boeing 777. This is expected to continue until the end of May and is also carrying medical supplies. The same applies to flights carried out by Icelandair on behalf of logistics company DB Schenker using specially converted Boeing 767 cargo planes. These have been arriving from Shanghai daily. Lufthansa will continue to fly an Airbus A350 carrying medical protective equipment from China to Munich via Seoul twice a day until mid-May.