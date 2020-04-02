Moscow Domodedovo Airport implements COVID-19 social distancing measures

Moscow Domodedovo Airport is providing passengers with information on COVID-19 protection measures via audio-visual channels. The airport is displaying posters in the departure and arrival halls, while its audio messages are played every 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, hand sanitizing stations are installed in the departure and arrival halls for both domestic and international passengers. The terminal also has special markings at the check-in counters and security checkpoints to ensure a distance of 1.5 metres.

Moscow Domodedovo has successfully implemented technologies to accept electronic boarding passes. Passengers can go through security screening or board a flight using a mobile boarding pass. This means travellers don’t need to print out boarding passes, avoiding contact with “high-touch” surfaces.

The airport has also increased its cleaning efforts. It is using special disinfectants, following the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor (the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing). Frequently touched surfaces such as chairs, wheelchair armrests, ambulifts, and luggage trolleys, also receive additional treatment.