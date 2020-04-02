London Gatwick Airport consolidates operations into South Terminal to protect against impact of COVID-19

The unparalleled impact of COVID-19 on the global aviation sector has led London Gatwick Airport to consolidate passenger processing and facilities into its South Terminal, and to limit scheduled flights on its runway to between 14:00 and 22:00. The changes took effect on 1 April 2020.

The airport made this decision to protect the health and safety of passengers and staff, and to shield the business following a dramatic fall in airline traffic.

The runway remains open for emergency landings and diversions only outside the hours between 14:00 and 22:00.

Temporary closure of Gatwick’s North Terminal will last a minimum of one month, with the situation kept under regular review. A decision on reopening the North Terminal will be taken when airline traffic increases and UK Government public health advice, including on social distancing, is relaxed.

“Gatwick is a resilient but also responsible business and during these extraordinary times we need to take unprecedented measures to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff and passengers, while also shielding the business from the impact of Coronavirus,” says Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive, Gatwick Airport. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my staff for their continuing hard work through this difficult time and to reassure them that we are taking these difficult decisions now, so that we are in a position to recover quickly and get back to generating jobs and economic benefits for the region and wider economy well into the future.

“During these extraordinary times, we have also seen remarkable acts of kindness and community spirit in support of people who may need some additional help. To add to this, we will also be providing some opportunities so that any of our staff, who have time during this period of reduced operations, that choose to, can help support people in our local communities.”