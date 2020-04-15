Impact of COVID-19 crisis sees Flughafen Wien Group passenger numbers drop 65% in March

In March 2020, the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis was strongly felt: The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) declined by 65.7% year-on-year to 984,262 travellers.

Vienna Airport registered a decrease of 65.8% to 808,454 travellers. From January to March 2020, passenger volume at the airport fell by 18.8% to 4.9 million travellers.

The decline in passenger numbers has continued in April, with current figures showing an additional decrease of roughly 99% compared with the previous year.

In March 2020, Vienna Airport saw the number of local passengers decrease by 64.1% and transfer passenger volume by 70.6%. The number of flight movements in March declined by 49.9% year-on-year, while cargo volume contracted by 12.7% compared with March 2019.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe dropped by 67.5% in March, whereas passenger traffic to Eastern Europe declined by 61.3%. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in North America and Africa also decreased by 64.6% and 55.3% respectively. To the Middle East passenger figures were down by 71.7%. Passenger volume to the Far East dropped by 72.8% in March.

Flughafen Wien AG’s international holdings were also impacted by the COVID-19 crisis: Malta Airport reported a decrease in passenger volume of 64.5% in March 2020, while Kosice Airport registered a decline of 78.5% in the same period.