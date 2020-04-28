Heathrow Airport selects Vanderlande as strategic baggage partner

Vanderlande has been formally selected as Heathrow Airport’s strategic baggage partner for the next 10 years. The recently signed ‘pan-airport’ agreement encompasses the design, build, operate and maintain programmes across the terminals, as well as the baggage control room operations.

The partnership will see both organisations further develop an integrated approach, which will build on their existing relationship. Vanderlande has already been onsite at Heathrow for approximately two decades since the start of the Terminal 5 project. It has also been involved in a number of other major developments, including the PT5TBS (Post Terminal 5 Transfer Baggage System) cross-campus tunnel, T3IB (Terminal 3 Integrated Baggage), Western Baggage HLC (high-level controls – VIBES) upgrade and the baggage IT service package.

As the UK’s hub airport, Heathrow’s baggage system needs to be one of the most reliable and innovative in the world to handle the millions of passengers that go through the airport every year. This need will be even more pressing when the airport returns to growth after the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Planning for the long-term has always been a priority for the aviation industry,” says Helen Elsby, Finance Director – Procurement, Heathrow Airport Limited. “Our sector is currently grappling with the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, but aviation will play a key role in helping economies across the world rebuild once we enter the recovery phase. Heathrow is taking steps now to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to support Britain’s growth when the time comes, and we’re delighted to work with Vanderlande once more to deliver one of the most innovative and resilient baggage systems in the world, as we continue to deliver world-class passengers experience.”

Andrew Manship, Vanderlande’s Executive Vice President Airports and Board Member, adds: “We are extremely proud to have been selected as the airport’s preferred strategic partner. It provides us with an exciting opportunity to deliver against future challenges such as growth, as well as the airport’s continuing expansion. We are looking forward to cooperating with Heathrow in order to reduce its costs, improve performance and offer long-term value and support.”