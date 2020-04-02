East Midlands Airport a gateway for essential goods during COVID-19 crisis

East Midlands Airport, which is owned and operated by Manchester Airports Group, is home to the UK’s largest dedicated air cargo operation. It, therefore, has a critical role in keeping goods moving into the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the week immediately following the UK Government’s announcement about stricter social distancing measures (16 March 2020), the number of cargo aircraft movements increased by 10% at East Midlands Airport. Across the two weeks to 29 March 2020, cargo aircraft movements increased by an average of 7.4% a day.

This growth has been driven by:

A sudden need for more urgent medical and PPE equipment, including facemasks.

More ad-hoc flights as East Midlands takes on additional capacity from other airports that are now closed at night, together with a reduction in long-haul passenger flights from other UK airports which would normally carry urgent cargo alongside passenger luggage.

Strict social distancing measures leading to more people shopping online and ordering goods for home delivery, many of which come from overseas stockists.

Increased operations by well-established carriers that have the infrastructure and broader international network supply chains in place at East Midlands Airport.

While passenger flights have been hit hard due to restrictions on overseas travel, cargo movements are increasing. East Midlands Airport is demonstrating its resilience, bringing critical supplies like face masks and hospital equipment into the country.

In the last two years, over £200 million (€225m) has been invested in bespoke handling facilities at the airport by the world’s largest logistics companies, establishing it as the UK’s busiest airport for dedicated cargo aircraft.

Employees at the airport, alongside logistics giants DHL, UPS, FedEx and Royal Mail, have been designated as key workers by the UK Government and are working around the clock to ensure next-day-deliveries, many of which are essential items for hospitals, shops and people isolated at home. Between them, they’re handling over 1,000 tonnes a day.

“East Midlands Airport is providing around the clock support to the fightback against COVID-19,” says Karen Smart, Managing Director, East Midlands Airport. “It is at times like these when EMA really demonstrates its national value and shows how important airfreight is to keeping Britain moving. The airport is a vital lifeline for businesses that need to get products to market quickly, the NHS frontline, and those R&D companies that are working flat out to develop new medicines which can help combat crippling viruses such as COVID-19.

“Our location means that we’re perfectly placed to serve a huge population, some of whom are in urgent need of rapid deliveries. We are still open for business 24 hours a day and so the role we play in the coming weeks and months will only step up a gear as EMA and our onsite logistics partners act as the gateway to the UK for essential goods.”