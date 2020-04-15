Date: 15 Apr 2020 Category: Operations No Comments

Cork Airport scales back hours of operation amid COVID-19 crisis

Management at Cork Airport has confirmed it has scaled back the airport’s hours of operation while it continues to facilitate scheduled flights that are operating by both Aer Lingus and Ryanair to repatriate Irish citizens, as well being open to facilitate emergency landings, medical evacuations and all essential non-commercial flights including connectivity with Ireland’s offshore gas network.

Commenting on the situation, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, said: “We are operating a much-reduced service at present and are flexing our hours of operation to suit essential service needs given the global downturn in aviation in recent weeks. Our staff across all departments have done a tremendous job in extremely challenging circumstances to support the national efforts in this unprecedented crisis.”

