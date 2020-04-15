ADB SAFEGATE appoints new CEO to accelerate its transformation agenda for airports

ADB SAFEGATE has appointed a new CEO to accelerate the expansion of its ‘Airport Performance’, as well as reinforce its leading role as a solutions provider in the domains of Airfield, Gate, Tower, Airport Systems and Services.

The appointment of Laurent Dubois as CEO comes at a time of unprecedented challenges for all organisations connected with air travel. The likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it more important than ever for ADB SAFEGATE to move ahead with its plans to help airports deliver the best, delay-free passenger experiences. As part of a digital transformation strategy, the company’s solutions apply integration, automation and advanced analytics technologies to take advantage of the vast amounts of data available to airports in smarter ways.

While supporting airports in their transformation path, ADB SAFEGATE aims to further strengthen its position in the field of Airfield, Gate and Tower with excellence in product innovation and adopting the highest quality standards.

Dubois was previously the CEO of Zurich-based GE Healthcare Partners, where he launched and led GE Healthcare Partners globally and was a member of GE Healthcare’s Global Executive Committee. GE Healthcare Partners is GE’s business unit driving the development and commercialisation of digital solutions, including performance partnerships and advanced analytics solutions. Previously he held key positions, including as a Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Dubois replaces former Group CEO Christian Onselaere, who remains with the company as Chairman and board member.

“It’s certainly an exciting and challenging time to join the air travel industry,” says Dubois. “I want to ensure that ADB SAFEGATE is a big part of the solution when it comes to recovering from the impact of the current pandemic. By enabling improved efficiency and more accurate predictability, we can help our customers create smoother airport operations that will deliver a better passenger experience and encourage people to travel again, once it is safe to do so.”