Rapiscan Systems’ ORION series now Qualified for Air Cargo Screening by TSA

Rapiscan Systems’ Explosives and Narcotics Screening Solutions – the ORION 920DX, 927DX and 928DX – have qualified for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

The ACSTL is the TSA’s official guide for regulated parties to use when purchasing screening devices and equipment for airports. To be deemed Qualified for screening operations, devices must undergo a formal TSA-sponsored test process. When procuring a device, the TSA encourages regulated parties to select a device from the ACSTL qualified technology section.

Rapiscan’s ORION series of explosives and narcotics screening solutions supply operators with high-performance scanning, imaging and threat detection of baggage, parcels and small cargo across the aviation, transport and logistics sectors.

Baggage and parcel inspection: The 920DX is a High Performance 640mm by 430mm tunnel dual view checkpoint screening system with excellent threat detection alert capabilities.

Large parcel and small cargo: The 927DX is a High Performance 1010mm by 1010mm tunnel dual view screening system, while the 928DX is a High Performance 1010mm by 1010mm tunnel low conveyor dual view screening system. Both offer superb image quality and excellent threat detection alert capabilities.

Running the Target and NARCScan detection algorithms, the 920DX, 927DX and 928DX are designed to detect a wide range of explosives and narcotics in real time during the scanning process, marking any potential threat clearly on the X-ray image. Rapiscan Systems detection algorithms are based on regulatory approved material analysis techniques. Operators can view images in Classic 4-colour format, as well as the proprietary Spectrum 4-colour (SP4) option, providing quicker, more accurate threat identification and smoother, more efficient throughput of passengers and baggage – vital in increasingly busy airport environments. Each is also capable of Remote Status Monitoring and Remote Archive Review, allowing operators to view real-time or previously captured images from a secondary workstation, giving an additional layer of image analysis, threat identification and enhanced security.

The ORION series has previously been approved for use in accordance with mandatory European Union regulations for aviation security, including EC) No. 300/2008, (EC) Implementing Regulation 1998/2015 and update 815/2017, EC Implementing Decision 8005/2015 and update 3030/2017. With the TSA ACSTL qualification, the ORION series can now be used to ensure security in both European and American airports.

“We are very excited to be the first new addition of the decade to the ACSTL,” says Mal Maginnis, President, Rapiscan Systems. “Our teams work extremely hard to create exceptional products which use state-of-the-art technology to provide reliable and effective high-speed screening. We’re very proud that our work is recognised by some of the world’s most rigorous standards.”