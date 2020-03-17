New Heinemann Duty Free Shop opens at Boryspil Airport

Gebr. Heinemann is increasing its presence in Kyiv. It has, in cooperation with Ukrainian partner BF Group, opened a new 191sqm shop behind passport control in the re-opened Terminal F at Boryspil International Airport. The contract period is five years.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Kyiv and our partnership with the airport in the special year of our 10-year anniversary of successful collaboration,” says Oleg Zhytomyrsky, Director Sales Eastern Europe & Central Asia, Gebr. Heinemann. “We are also very excited to open the first duty free shop in Terminal F and give its passengers the longed-for access to a high-quality duty free assortment and attractive prices on their journey.”

Flights began operating at Terminal F in March 2019. With the new Heinemann Duty Free shop, the company is now able to serve 100% of the airport’s passengers as exclusive concessionaire. Gebr. Heinemann already operates 17 additional shops at Boryspil Airport’s Terminal D in joint venture partnerships. With the new shop in Terminal F, the overall sales area amounts to 2,700sqm. The international departing passenger number at Boryspil Airport is expected to be 1.8 million in 2020.

“Terminal F principally serves low-cost carriers and charter flights, but we want our passengers to enjoy a first-class shopping experience,” says Simon Forde, General Manager, Heinemann Duty Free Kyiv. “Whether our customers want premium spirits, prestige perfume brands – i.e. Chanel, Dior and Kilian – or tasty confectionery, we have a wide choice for them. We also have a section of branded sunglasses, which are very popular with the fashionable Ukrainian traveller. We are very happy to have received great feedback from our customers.”