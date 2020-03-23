Mobile COVID-19 testing site launched at Pulkovo Airport

A mobile testing site for diagnosing COVID-19 has been launched at Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport. The facility operates from 11:00 to 16:00, Monday to Friday.
The procedure requires registration at a special information desk in the arrivals hall on the first floor of the centralised passenger terminal. The test is carried out in a mobile station located opposite the entrance to the airport, and includes the collection of a nasopharyngeal swab. The results are then sent by email or SMS.
Northern Capital Gateway, the operator of Pulkovo Airport, is deploying a set of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection:
- An emergency response centre operates at the airport for joint work with airlines, state control bodies, and local authorities on coronavirus matters.
- All aircraft arriving at Pulkovo from regions with an unfavourable epidemiological situation are subject to disinfection.
- The frequency and thoroughness of cleaning is intensified in all airport premises, including elevators, check-in counters, information desks, inspection areas, offices and staff break rooms.
- Steps and passenger buses are disinfected regularly.
- The air in the terminal is purified using disinfecting units installed in the areas designated for passengers.
- The airport staff is informed about preventive measures and equipped with protective masks, gloves, antiseptic wipes and gels.
- The airport’s first-aid station located on the second floor of the terminal operates 24/7 for those feeling unwell, including passengers, visitors and airport staff.