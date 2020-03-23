Date: 23 Mar 2020 Category: Operations No Comments

Mobile COVID-19 testing site launched at Pulkovo Airport

A mobile testing site for diagnosing COVID-19 has been launched at Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport. The facility operates from 11:00 to 16:00, Monday to Friday.

The procedure requires registration at a special information desk in the arrivals hall on the first floor of the centralised passenger terminal. The test is carried out in a mobile station located opposite the entrance to the airport, and includes the collection of a nasopharyngeal swab. The results are then sent by email or SMS.

A mobile testing site for diagnosing COVID-19 has been launched at Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport. The facility operates from 11:00 to 16:00, Monday to Friday.

Northern Capital Gateway, the operator of Pulkovo Airport, is deploying a set of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection:

  • An emergency response centre operates at the airport for joint work with airlines, state control bodies, and local authorities on coronavirus matters.
  • All aircraft arriving at Pulkovo from regions with an unfavourable epidemiological situation are subject to disinfection.
  • The frequency and thoroughness of cleaning is intensified in all airport premises, including elevators, check-in counters, information desks, inspection areas, offices and staff break rooms.
  • Steps and passenger buses are disinfected regularly.
  • The air in the terminal is purified using disinfecting units installed in the areas designated for passengers.
  • The airport staff is informed about preventive measures and equipped with protective masks, gloves, antiseptic wipes and gels.
  • The airport’s first-aid station located on the second floor of the terminal operates 24/7 for those feeling unwell, including passengers, visitors and airport staff.

The test is carried out in a mobile station located opposite the entrance to the airport, and includes the collection of a nasopharyngeal swab. The results are then sent by email or SMS.

Related articles

BEUMER Group to upgrade Singapore Changi T2 baggage handling system

Heathrow calls on industry to use available capacity in fight against COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in recent news...

BEUMER Group to upgrade Singapore Changi T2 baggage handling system