Mobile COVID-19 testing site launched at Pulkovo Airport

A mobile testing site for diagnosing COVID-19 has been launched at Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport. The facility operates from 11:00 to 16:00, Monday to Friday.

The procedure requires registration at a special information desk in the arrivals hall on the first floor of the centralised passenger terminal. The test is carried out in a mobile station located opposite the entrance to the airport, and includes the collection of a nasopharyngeal swab. The results are then sent by email or SMS.

Northern Capital Gateway, the operator of Pulkovo Airport, is deploying a set of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection: