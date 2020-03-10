Main build phase completed on Manchester Airport’s Terminal Two extension

6 March 2020 saw delivery of a major milestone for the Manchester Airport Transformation Programme with Laing O’Rourke’s completion of the main build phase of the Terminal Two Extension (known as sectional completion 210a).

It is a hugely significant achievement, coming a little over two-and-a-half years since Manchester Airports Group signed the contract with Laing O’Rourke, and confirms the project remains fully on course to ‘Go-Live’ in July this year.

“One year on from the completion of Pier One and the West Multi Storey Car Park, today’s on time milestone achievement represents the culmination of a huge collaborative effort by MAG and our team of experienced delivery partners,” said Rob Stewart, MAG Programme Delivery Director. “Everyone involved should feel extremely proud and the wider community excited about this fabulous facility coming online in July.”

Now the terminal extension has been handed over, it will go through a range of trials and fit outs before opening to passengers in July.