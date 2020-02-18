Sheremetyevo Duty Free opens luxury marketplace in new Terminal C

Sheremetyevo Duty Free – a joint venture between the airport, Gebr. Heinemann, and Greenway – has launched a luxury marketplace in Sheremetyevo Airport’s new Terminal C. The development includes the opening of two multi-brand stores in the Fashion & Accessories and Watches & Jewellery categories.

The brand portfolio will be expanded over the course of the year, with the opening of five additional mono-brand boutiques – Hermès, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Bulgari. Once all the stores are open, the new luxury marketplace will have a total sales area of about 1,160sqm.

“We are proud of this new and exciting concept, with which we cater to discerning, modern passengers from Russia and Asia,” says Denis Gusev, Deputy Director General for Commercial Affairs, Sheremetyevo Duty Free.

“It is a spectacular flagship location for Sheremetyevo Duty Free and underlines our aim to offer customers an outstanding and differentiating shopping experience,” adds Oleg Zhytomyrsky, Director Sales Eastern Europe Central Asia, Gebr. Heinemann.

Première for Chloé and Alexander McQueen at a Russian airport

The first multi-brand store now opened is a combination of four brand boutiques plus a generic shopping space with sunglasses, watches and jewellery, and leather goods. Chloé, Ferragamo and Montblanc present themselves in the exclusively designed settings of their own three-wall mono-brand boutiques. The opening of these three corners will be followed by the opening of an Alexander McQueen boutique later this year, which is, along with Chloé, a first for Sheremetyevo Airport.

“Sheremetyevo Airport is an important hub for passengers from Asia, the Middle East and Europe, and the biggest airport in Russia,” says Jan Richter, Director Purchasing Fashion & Accessories, Gebr. Heinemann. “There are a lot of customers here willing to spend on luxury brands. We have created a luxury marketplace for them that is one-of-a-kind in Russian travel retail.”

“Luxury Time Pieces” captures attention of discerning passengers

The second multi-brand shop is a “Luxury Time Pieces” store. This concept, with a selection over 150sqm, will appeal to lovers of luxury watches and fine jewellery.

“We are very proud of the fantastic variety of brands that we are able to display here with our high-quality ‘Luxury Times Pieces’ concept,” says Olaf Benjamin, Director Purchasing Watches & Jewellery, Gebr. Heinemann. “This is truly a gem in travel retail and we’re thrilled to offer passengers not only a multitude of choice, but an excellent service and impressive shopping experience.”

Inspired by the shape of a watch or ring, the shop creates a fluent transition between the customised back walls of the individual brands. The custom-made brand furnishings are integrated into the clear architectural framework designed by Gebr. Heinemann. Cartier, Omega, Officine Panerai, IWC, Hublot, and Longines can be found in the “Luxury Time Pieces” store.

Department store concept by Gebr. Heinemann

The department store concept that Gebr. Heinemann developed together with the Berlin design firm Plajer + Franz, and which premiered in Sheremetyevo Terminal E in 2018, can now also be experienced in the newly-opened Terminal C marketplace design. Select materials like white oiled oak, brass, and white marble lends the store design a discreet touch of luxury.