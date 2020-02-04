Munich Airport’s LabCampus innovation hub presents first pilot project

Munich Airport’s LabCampus innovation hub has presented its first pilot project, and offered an advance peek at its future direction. The first Terminal Testlab opened on 3 February 2020. LabCampus is now offering access to unique testing conditions and diverse target groups long before the innovation centre itself is completed.

With the Testlab, situated at the heart of the airport terminal, LabCampus is creating opportunities for customers to present their new products and solutions to tens of thousands of travellers every day while conducting live testing. The first major area addressed in the new testing space is digital security. After exploring live demos at their own pace, visitors will be actively integrated into product development processes and will gain in-depth insights into key aspects of data security and related issues.

Raising awareness of digital security

The first Testlab is in collaboration with ComCode and IABG, two security companies from the Munich area, Center Digitization Bavaria (ZD.B) and Munich Airport’s Information Security Hub (ISH).

For ComCode, which specialises in digital transformation and security, the focus of its involvement in Testlab is open source intelligence (OSINT). This refers to the procurement of information from publicly accessible sources such as the internet. Travellers can ask ComCode to compile and generate a brief digital security report on their company while they wait. In addition, all visitors are eligible to enter a draw, with the winner receiving a more detailed analysis, including a presentation of the results and suggestions for improved digital security.

The key areas of interest for the ‘Smart & Safe Cities’ specialists from IABG include ways of optimising public spaces with regard to telecommunications and IT security. In a simulation, Testlab visitors will become part of a virtual safe city storage centre that brings together (security) information from all levels of the digital city.

Approach based on augmented reality and interaction

Visitors to the Testlab, which is located in the Terminal 2 gate area (Schengen level 04) can also explore the digital security displays on their own time. A highlight is the interactive augmented reality wall, where visitors become part of a demonstration on data theft. The Digital Security topics will be the focus of the LabCampus Testlab until the end of February 2020. Other thematic initiatives will soon follow.