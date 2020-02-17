Munich Airport earns new Airport Carbon Accreditation certification

Munich Airport is pushing ahead with its decarbonization efforts, and has now been recognised at Level 3 Optimisation of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA).

The airport has taken part in the ACA certification process since 2009, providing extensive documentation every year on the progressive reduction of its carbon footprint. The airport reduced its directly attributable CO2 emissions from approximately 3.4kg per passenger in 2009 to around 2.2kg per passenger in 2018 – a difference of 35%.

“We are very pleased with the ACA certification, which shows that we are well on the way to climate neutrality,” says Jost Lammers, President and CEO, Munich Airport, and President ACI EUROPE. “Munich Airport is using a wide range of innovative measures to progressively cut down its CO2 emissions, thus making our operations as environmentally responsible as possible while minimising the use of resources. We are pursuing an ambitious climate protection programme with total investments of €150 million.”

Munich Airport is documenting its emissions in accordance with the internationally-recognised Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). This will be followed by gradual reductions in emissions based on a voluntary commitment. The airport plans to achieve this mainly through innovative technologies, initially without purchasing carbon certificates.

Later, when all of the technical possibilities have been fully utilised, the unavoidable remaining CO2 emissions will be offset through projects in the airport region. With climate protection firmly anchored in the corporate strategy, Munich Airport aims to reach the top ACA classification – Neutrality – by 2030, and has defined 2050 as the target year for “net carbon zero”: in other words, 100% carbon-neutral airport operations.