Mobile, cashless payments introduced at Munich Airport to enhance digital shopping experience

Munich Airport has introduced a “Smart Checkout – Tap, Pay & Enjoy” mobile payment solution designed to offer quick, convenient digital shopping. The frictionless payment application has been developed in a partnership with Wirecard, SES-imagotag and wirecube, with eurotrade doing the groundwork for the launch at Munich Airport.

The solution lets consumers use their smartphones to pay for items right at the store shelf by scanning an electronic price tag. For the payment process, the customer is redirected to a mobile website. In contrast to existing payment systems on the European market, it is not necessary to download the app.

To shop and place articles in the shopping basket, customers simply hold their smartphone up to the SES-imagotag digital shelf labels. The product is captured via near-field communication (NFC) or a camera scan of the QR code. Within seconds the phone opens a wirecube mobile web app where the customer can complete the purchase, either by scanning a credit card with the camera phone or entering the card details by hand. Alipay is also available as a payment option.

Travellers can now use the new mobile payment solution for selected items in the MyCorner shop, located after security in Terminal 2. After the pilot phase, the payment system will be extended to other eurotrade retail locations, including 12 duty free shops and 14 other stores offering magazines and newspapers, travel needs and souvenirs.

“The new payment system gives our customers a self-checkout option for the first time,” says Sven Zahn, Managing Director, eurotrade Handels-GmbH. “This offers significant added value for travellers in a hurry: the customer avoids waiting time at the cash register. And as Munich Airport’s retail arm, we are expecting a boost in sales – especially for fast turnover goods that are purchased on-the-go. With ‘Smart Checkout – Tap, Pay, Enjoy’, we are teaming up with Wirecard, wirecube and SES-imagotag to set new standards for mobile payments.”

“Playing an active role in the digitization of retail”

Costs to retailers for setting up the new payment system are said to be quite limited if the electronic shelf labels from SES-imagotag are used. By expanding the functionality of the labels to include a payment system, they become an additional point of sale. In addition, the VUSION IoT solution developed by SES-imagotag enables retailers to automate low-value processes, increase their own efficiency and improve customers’ in-store connectivity.

“With the new payment system, Munich Airport is playing an active role in the digitization of retail and showing yet again that, along with its status as a vibrant and cosmopolitan retail location, it is also increasingly innovative,” says Philipp Ahrens, Vice President Center Management, Munich Airport. “By simplifying and speeding up the checkout process, we can deliver an even better shopping experience for our 48 million passengers per year and keep pace with their ever-increasing expectations.”