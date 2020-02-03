Manchester Airport opens new private terminal – PremiAir

Manchester Airports Group has marked the official opening of its brand-new private terminal, PremiAir, at Manchester Airport. During the event, local business representatives, other stakeholders and VIP guests were among the invitees who were able to see the innovative product and get a feel for the new concept.

PremiAir is designed to offer business and leisure travellers a streamlined departure, the ultimate pre-flight treatment, and the smoothest possible arrival at Manchester – with no private jet required. The aim is to add extra comfort and a luxury experience for guests, with fast baggage processing, a lounge with complimentary food and drink, and a dedicated security channel.

Packages available to purchase include:

Priority Departures – from £50 (€60) per person – allows guests with hand luggage only to arrive an hour before the flight, enjoy a personal welcome, dedicated security channel and drive to the aircraft.

Premium Departures – from £100 (€120) per person – includes complimentary food and drink, luggage handling, dedicated security and transfer to the aircraft.

Arrivals – from £125 (€150) per person – provides a transfer from the aircraft to the terminal, dedicated passport control, use of lounge facilities and luggage delivery.

Round trip package available from £175 (€210) per person, with further upgrades available.

Groups of up to 50 can access one of three private suites, which are located before security so people who are not travelling can join events and meetings.

PremiAir is currently partnering with 25 airlines, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Cathay Pacific. Any passengers travelling with these carriers can make a booking through the PremiAir website.

“It is a pleasure to see PremiAir officially up and running, offering a second to none experience for business and leisure guests alike,” says Andrew Harrison, CEO MAG Airport Services. “Manchester Airport is the first UK airport to introduce this innovative concept which is a result of months of hard work and dedication from MAG’s teams.

“This great new option is an example of MAG’s strategy of offering more of its own brands and products to its customers, from the car park right through to the departure gate. This approach is unique among major UK airports and gives our passengers the best possible choice during their journey.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to PremiAir, as an unforgettable beginning and end of their journey.”