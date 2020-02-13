Insta-wonders of the world fly into Heathrow

Four of the world’s most Instagrammed pieces of street art have been recreated at Heathrow to provide passengers with the perfect ‘post’ moment when starting their journey at Heathrow.

The artwork aims to make Heathrow the most Instagrammed airport in the world this year and follows research revealing that ‘Instagrammability’ is now one of the biggest motivations for booking a holiday. Almost a third (30%) of holidaymakers seek out holidays with picturesque Insta hotspots, with nearly two in three (60%) finding their travel inspiration from Instagram.

The street art campaign aims to bring the best of British and international culture to the airport, with unique recreations of four pieces of street art from around the globe, including Colette Miller’s iconic Wings from Los Angeles, which have been snapped, shared and liked hundreds of millions of times on Instagram including by famous fans like Halle Berry, Zach Braff and Gerard Butler.

Other recreations include Rogue One’s iconic ‘Floating Taxi’ from Glasgow, Alice Pasquini’s ‘Above the Lines’ from Rome, and Odeith’s ‘Anamorphic Frog’ from Lisbon. Each piece of street art measures between 10 and 16 feet and encourages smartphone-photographers to be ‘part of the art’, following research revealing that the majority of users think they generate more ‘likes’ by being ‘in’ an image themselves. Each artwork has been placed in terminals that fly to its original street art location, meaning select passengers can also go and see the original.

Heathrow is currently the second most Instagrammed airport in the world and aims to overtake South Korea’s Incheon International Airport with its street art initiative this year, helping travellers upgrade their plane poses and auto-pilot selfies at the beginning of their journey.

“At a time of phenomenal change and opportunity, Heathrow is the UK’s front door to the world, connecting passengers to the wonder of travel across over 80 countries across the globe,” says Ross Baker, Chief Commercial Officer, Heathrow. “Bringing some of the most Instagrammed street art from around the world into our terminals is our way of showing the accessibility of different cultures and wonders of the world through our airport, as well as giving passengers the perfect post moment to start their journey at Heathrow.”

The street art will be at Heathrow Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the departure lounges, after security, until summer 2020. Follow #Heathrow on Instagram to see the street art.