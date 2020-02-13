Date: 13 Feb 2020 Category: Commercial No Comments

HMSHost’s Food Village opens at Dubai Airport

With a focus on innovation, underlining their global approach, Dubai International Airport has partnered with HMSHost International to bring what is described as the food court of the future to the airport. The 170sqm Food Village combines the best of design, brands and engagement to create a truly future-focused food court experience for passengers.

Paul Griffiths, CEO Dubai Airports, and Walter Seib, CEO HMSHost International.

From an eclectic dining setting reminiscent of a Middle Eastern sense of place, and intelligent lighting design to direct passenger flow, through to live cooking elements and a truly mobile food cart, Food Village can take passengers around the world in 10 plates.

Combining franchise brands with homegrown heroes, the new location at DXB’s Concourse C (Terminal 3) features strong international brands like KFC, McDonalds, and American Chinese Restaurant, Panda. The ready-to-go wraps of Qfta appeal to the needs of local customers, while Taste of India brings the hustle and bustle of Indian street food culture to DXB. Flour & Stone has flat breads, tarts and other sweets, while Pop-top provides home-made gelato and Italian coffee. The Food Village is further complemented by a bar and fully integrated refreshment station, as well as fully-mobile food-cart style outlets to serve during peaks.

“It’s a great achievement for us that we are rewarded for our brand offer, consumer insights and operational excellence,” says Walter Seib, CEO HMSHost International. “We are proud of the cooperation, the trust and the performance of our partnership, and are looking forward to an even longer and more successful cooperation for many years to come. Together we make our guests feel good on the move.”

Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial, Dubai Airports, comments: “Dubai Airports has enjoyed a successful partnership with HMSHost for a number of years, and our partnership has evolved as customer expectations and travel behaviour has developed. The addition of these 14 new food concepts supports our strategy to not only be the world’s busiest international airport, but also the world’s best for customer experience.”

Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial, Dubai Airports, and Walter Seib, CEO HMSHost International, unveil the new, future-focused Food Village at Dubai International Airport.

