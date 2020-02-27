Helsinki Airport aims to reduce passenger stress with unique forest experience

Through the Helsinki Airport Development Programme, Finavia aims to make Helsinki one of the best airports in the world in terms of customer experience. As part of this, Metsä/Skogen is bringing the calming and healing power of the Finnish forest to Helsinki Airport.

Studies suggest spending time in nature has a positive effect on well-being. Walking in a forest has been shown to reduce stress: your heartbeat slows down and your muscle tension decreases. Stress-free travel is now said to be possible at Helsinki Airport: Metsä/Skogen offers a relaxing nature experience to counter the effects of the hectic airport environment.

“Metsä/Skogen seeks to teach people how to live their lives without stress,” explains Carita Peltonen, CEO Metsä/Skogen. “In cooperation with design, emission compensation and healthcare professionals, we are building a concept where the well-being of people and nature is at the heart of everything. The idea of offering nature sounds, scents and flavours is to create the most authentic Finnish forest experience possible, which helps people calm down in the middle of a hectic day, and offers a unique glimpse of Finnish nature.”

Promoting Finnish well-being and sustainable quality

Metsä/Skogen will offer travellers a wide range of sustainable and eco-friendly design products and tastes from the Finnish forest. It is a place where you can relax and calm down – for example, by taking a virtual hike in a forest.

The Helsinki Airport Development Programme is progressing. While there is new building going on, new service concepts and offerings for passengers are being devised. Finavia and Metsä/Skogen both want to strengthen and promote the experience of Finnish well-being and sustainable quality.

“Metsä/Skogen represents exactly the kind of new Finnish sustainable expertise that we want to offer our passengers,” says Nora Immonen, Finavia’s Director for Commercial Services Business Unit (Helsinki Airport). “The unique lifestyle concept broadens the range of services available at Helsinki Airport and supports Finavia’s aim to renew itself and create daring solutions to improve the airport’s customer experience and Finland’s brand. We are happy that Metsä/Skogen has decided to open its second outlet at Helsinki Airport, a hub between Asia and Europe.”

Metsä/Skogen combines a shop, Mushroom Bar, experiences and a place to calm down. Eco-friendliness and community spirit are at its heart. Helsinki Airport’s Metsä/Skogen outlet opens in May 2020.