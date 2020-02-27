Heinemann Australia and Sydney Airport extend concession agreement until 2029

Sydney Airport has extended its duty free concession to Heinemann Tax & Duty Free for an additional eight years from 2022 until 2029.

“I’m delighted that we have attained this agreement extension, as it not only highlights our partner’s trust in us, but it also reflects the success of our company, as well as our brand at Sydney Airport,” says Marvin von Plato, Chief Executive Officer, Heinemann Asia Pacific.

“The new agreement is based on a collective shared vision concerning an evolution and optimisation of the current space,” adds Richard Goodman, Managing Director, Heinemann Australia.

This includes renovation of the Perfume & Cosmetics area and multiple new “zones” for customers to shop and dwell. “In this respect, we will start converting our Heinemann Tax & Duty Free stores accordingly in 2020. The new retail spaces will set a benchmark for modern duty free shops with an upgraded design and with the newest brands to offer our passengers the very best of airport retail.”

With the new agreement comes the exploration of data and technology initiatives, with both parties working together to create a truly omnichannel approach, enhancing both the digital experience of passengers and marketing strategies in relation to duty free products.

At the heart of plans to further elevate the shopping experience at Sydney Airport is the introduction of new zones to create a seamless customer experience. These areas include generational spaces featuring on-trend and new brands targeting brand-driven passengers, giving them access to new luxury products.

Heinemann Australia will also continue to differentiate its perfume assortment from the domestic fragrance market by providing exclusive access for travellers to some of the world’s most exclusive and sought-after brands. There will, additionally, be elements of beauty services including women’s and men’s grooming.

Another luxurious offering in the new shop layout will be a promotional zone dedicated to fine champagnes, caviar and some of the world’s best cognacs. This will not only be a space to showcase premium brands, it will also be a parlour for passengers to sit down and enjoy a beverage before their flight.