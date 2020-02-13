Fraport Brasil installs new passenger processing technology at Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airports

Fraport Brasil has installed SITA’s passenger processing technology at the two airports it manages in Brazil: Fortaleza Airport and Porto Alegre Airport. New self-service gates provide passengers with automated entry to the security checking area with a simple scan of their boarding pass. This is expected to significantly reduce queues and make the process four times as efficient.

“A significant part of our remit is to invest in infrastructure to transform the passenger experience and make operations highly efficient at these two airports,” says Andreea Pal, CEO Fraport Brasil. “To do that, we need to provide automation at as many touchpoints as possible, which is why we have installed these gates that read bar-coded boarding passes.”

Fraport Brasil has implemented 26 SITA self-service gates in total: 14 at Fortaleza and 12 at Porto Alegre. “We selected SITA because we know that using their technology allows us to process four times as many passengers to access the security checkpoint,” Pal adds. “This will significantly improve the passenger experience.”

SITA’s solution enables secure checks against the airport systems and manages the integration of third-party hardware and SITA’s software with the existing airport IT infrastructure.

“There is absolutely no question that passengers want automation because it makes their journey through the airport much smoother,” comments Elbson Quadros, SITA Vice President, Latin America. “And because it takes away the need for manual checks at every stage of the journey, it is both more accurate and makes more efficient use of the airport’s resources, from staff to real estate.”