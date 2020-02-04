Budapest Airport and Kiwi.com create seamless self-connection

Budapest Airport and Kiwi.com – an online travel-tech company – have joined forces to create an initiative to transform transfer traffic through the airport. The product – ‘bud:connects’ – is designed to facilitate smooth and efficient travel for transferring passengers.

About 110,000 passengers self-connected at the airport in the last 12 months – a figure expected to double in the next three years. Building on this, bud:connects has been launched to deliver a hassle-free and seamless experience for all customers flying with two or more unconnected airlines. As passengers move away from traditional booking practices, creating their own itineraries and transfers, the partnership with Kiwi.com ensures that Budapest is at the forefront of the growing trend.

“Our desire is to do everything we can to ensure each and every one of our self-connect passengers has the smoothest journey through our airport,” explains Kam Jandu, CCO Budapest Airport. “Partnering with Kiwi.com is a key element which has seen us create an innovative service in the region. With competitive journey times we are already seeing an improved passenger journey – results which will help secure future bookings. As this method of travel becomes more popular, we’d encourage other airports to invest in the self-transfer market.”

bud:connects offers the ‘SmartPass’ service which includes the use of priority security lanes for all passengers self-connecting with less than three hours connecting time and checked luggage.

“Bringing together Kiwi.com virtual interlining technology and state-of-the-art onsite transfer assistance provided by the bud:connects staff not only enhances passenger experience for our Kiwi.com customers, but also improves connectivity through Budapest airport overall,” says Zdenek Komenda, Chief Business Development Officer, Kiwi.com.