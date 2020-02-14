Bristol Airport partners with IDeaS to optimise parking inventory

IDeaS Revenue Solutions is to implement its Car Park Revenue Management System at Bristol Airport to optimise 17,000+ parking spaces.

Product and Service Innovation – To keep pace with changes in mobility and meet consumer expectations, the airport is investing in data analytics to provide personalised products and maintain a positive parking experience.

Optimal Toolset – While the airport considered business intelligence platforms that could be used to look backward and assess what could have been done differently, IDeaS’ predictive analytics and machine learning were selected to look forward – to provide a 365-day forecast that would ensure optimal use of all parking inventory.

Mitigated Risk – As the airport’s pricing strategy has become more granular, traditional methods and spreadsheets have become too complicated for human analysis alone. An automated solution will also provide a safety net to protect the business in the event of staff turnover.

“IDeaS understands our business and has demonstrated global success in airport parking,” says Tom Hack, Head of Commercial, Bristol Airport. “With our drivers at the steering wheel, IDeaS is the analytics engine that will enable us to be more effective with our parking inventory and overall revenue strategy.”

Guy Barnes, Head of Global Sales, Parking, IDeaS, adds: “I am thrilled Bristol Airport has placed its confidence in partnering with IDeaS. More than providing a means to optimise space capacity, IDeaS’ solution will enable BRS to protect its important commercial asset, while grasping new opportunities and being able to better solve increasingly complex parking business challenges. As one the UK’s fastest growing airports, we are excited to play a key role in Bristol’s future successes.”

Hear more from Guy Barnes, Head of Global Sales, Parking, IDeaS, at the ACI EUROPE Airport Commercial & Retail Conference, hosted by Prague Airport, 21-23 April 2020. He is speaking in the Start-up and other awesome ideas workshop: The Latest and Greatest new airport revenue ideas (that actually work) and will address the subject of “Generating rapid revenue growth from parking”.