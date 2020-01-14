Southampton Airport launches Canine Crew for nervous passengers

Southampton Airport has employed some four-legged helpers from 14 January 2020. The Canine Crew, a pack of therapy dogs from the charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide, have been stationed in both arrivals and departures, along with their volunteer handlers.

Having trialled the initiative in 2019, the Canine Crew will be a semi-permanent setting at the airport and will be on patrol once a week. On a mission to help soothe nervous fliers and passengers with hidden disabilities, the therapy dogs are fully temperament tested and highly experienced in their trade.

“Having therapy dogs in our airport will not only benefit our passengers but also our staff,” says Neil Garwood, Managing Director, Southampton Airport. “Four legged companions are well-known for boosting general happiness, well-being as well as mood and we are very excited to welcome them to the Southampton Airport family.”

The launch of Southampton Airport’s Canine Crew on 14 January 2020 coincided with a charity collection for national pet charity Blue Cross. The airport will also feature a ‘Southampton Blue Cross Rescue Dog of the Week’ on its social media channels to encourage re-homing of dogs at the animal charity.

“We see every day how incredible pets are and how much of a benefit they bring to our lives; through the joy they bring and often helping alleviate our stress and worry in difficult situations,” explains Kirsty Smith, Rehoming Supervisor at Blue Cross Southampton. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Canine Crew campaign and what a wonderful way to help get homeless dogs loving new homes – some of our rescues even go on to be therapy dogs themselves! All donations will go towards helping us give a better life to homeless pets whilst we try to find them new families.”