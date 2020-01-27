Sheremetyevo Duty Free opens shops in Moscow Sheremetyevo’s new Terminal C

Sheremetyevo Duty Free – a joint venture between Sheremetyevo Airport, Greenway and Gebr. Heinemann – has opened a main 3,000sqm walkthrough shop and a 500sqm arrival shop in the airport’s new Terminal C.

Over the course of the year, Sheremetyevo Duty Free will also open a multi-brand Fashion Accessories & Watches Jewellery Shop and several luxury monobrand boutiques, as well as four gate shops in Terminal C. The total retail space of all shops will be approximately 5,500sqm.

“This operation is the largest for Gebr. Heinemann in the region and it keeps growing!” says Oleg Zhytomyrsky, Director Sales Eastern Europe Central Asia, Gebr. Heinemann. “We are very excited about this development with our partners and are looking forward to the opening of all shops and boutiques later this year. The new terminal is truly state-of-the-art for the 21st century; it is very modern, customer friendly and equipped with many digital elements – and so are our shops. I am convinced that our partnership with Sheremetyevo Airport will flourish even further and that our mutual business here at Terminal C will be a great success.”

Sheremetyevo’s new Terminal C will serve Aeroflot flights. The transfer into Terminal C will be done gradually over the course of the following months and be completed by the end of spring. The terminal’s capacity is 20 million passengers. As a result, the new terminal will increase the airport’s overall capacity to 80 million.