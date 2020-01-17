Pulkovo Airport opens new shops and cafes in renovated commercial area

Pulkovo Airport has opened new shops and cafes, including a gastromarket, coffee shop, toy store, fish & seafood shop, and pharmacy.

The airport is Russia’s fourth-biggest, handling a record 19 million passengers last year. The airport’s retail and F&B facilities include over 50 stores and 20 restaurants.

A new gastromarket – Craft – with panoramic views of the airfield now welcomes passengers in the domestic departures hall. The location combines three formats: a local farm products store, a wine shop and a cafe. Craft is suitable for business meetings, having a meal with friends and family before a flight, and purchasing snacks to go or gifts from St. Petersburg. The menu includes dishes made of products presented in the store: seafood, cheese, sausages, and other farm delicacies from the Leningrad region and other parts of Russia. The bar offers 144 wine and 130 beer brands, including those from local producers. The Craft specialty is individual sets of drinks and snacks. In addition to farm products, the grocery store has dried fruit, pastille, churchkhela, jam and other healthy sweets. Craft is open 24/7.

Shokoladnitsa, which is also located in the domestic departures hall, updates the concept of the coffee shop. The new interior emphasises the historical significance of St. Petersburg. Posters with views of Saint Isaac’s Cathedral, the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, and Peterhof, reflect the remarkable atmosphere of the city. In addition to the updated main menu, Shokoladnitsa offers food and drink to go.

The new Grab&Go format includes hot and cold beverages, fresh rolls and sandwiches, traditional Russian homemade cottage-cheese pancakes called ‘syrniki’, pastries, snacks, and a wide range of wines.

The TOY store with a playground has become another novelty of Pulkovo Airport’s domestic departures hall. The store offers toys, dolls from popular series and collections, creativity kits, books, puzzles and other board games. For keen travellers, the store has children’s suitcases, neck cushions and other travel goods.

The Gifts of the Caspian Sea and Kamchatka store was launched next to the sculpture of Peter I in the domestic departures hall. The shop offers fish, seafood, and caviar, as well as nuts, dried fruit, sauces, honey and jam. The store is open 24/7.

Meanwhile, the pharmacy in the domestic departures hall has been renovated. Passengers can purchase medicines, healthy diet products, health-and-beauty aids, and goods for a comfortable flight in different time zones.

In 2019, Pulkovo Airport operator, Northern Capital Gateway, renovated the commercial area of the domestic departures hall. The project included relocation of the existing facilities and launch of new establishments. In September 2019, the RegStaer Group of Companies, the leading Russian travel retailer, opened a walk-through duty paid as an anchor store of the renovated commercial area.